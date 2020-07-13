All apartments in DeSoto
Huntington Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Huntington Ridge

Open Now until 5:30pm
821 S Polk St · (972) 694-1461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX 75115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2136 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
community garden
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
tennis court
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Huntington Ridge offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 702 to 1357 sq.ft. Amenities include Availability 24 Hours, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Clubhouse, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 75115 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $750-$2000 Security deposit/ Bond Deposit $393.75-$875
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Ridge have any available units?
Huntington Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Ridge have?
Some of Huntington Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Ridge offers parking.
Does Huntington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Ridge has a pool.
Does Huntington Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Huntington Ridge has accessible units.
Does Huntington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Ridge has units with dishwashers.
