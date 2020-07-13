Amenities
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Huntington Ridge offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 702 to 1357 sq.ft. Amenities include Availability 24 Hours, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Clubhouse, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 75115 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.