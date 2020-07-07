All apartments in DeSoto
946 Angie Lane

946 Angie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

946 Angie Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Move-in Ready, 2-story, 4Bd 3.5ba 2car...some features include 3 living areas 2 dining and a study. Master bedroom down and large kitchen...and so much more. Schedule a showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Angie Lane have any available units?
946 Angie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 Angie Lane have?
Some of 946 Angie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Angie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
946 Angie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Angie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 946 Angie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 946 Angie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 946 Angie Lane offers parking.
Does 946 Angie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Angie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Angie Lane have a pool?
No, 946 Angie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 946 Angie Lane have accessible units?
No, 946 Angie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Angie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 Angie Lane has units with dishwashers.

