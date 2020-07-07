Rent Calculator
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 Ray Andra Drive
921 Ray Andra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Ray Andra Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL NEWLY UPDATED 3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN DESOTO. NEW FLOORS AND CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED, BIG BACKYARD WITH STORAGE. 1-YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have any available units?
921 Ray Andra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
DeSoto Rent Report
.
What amenities does 921 Ray Andra Drive have?
Some of 921 Ray Andra Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 921 Ray Andra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ray Andra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ray Andra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in DeSoto
.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Ray Andra Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Ray Andra Drive has units with dishwashers.
