All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 921 Ray Andra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
921 Ray Andra Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

921 Ray Andra Drive

921 Ray Andra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

921 Ray Andra Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL NEWLY UPDATED 3 BED 2 BATH HOME IN DESOTO. NEW FLOORS AND CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED, BIG BACKYARD WITH STORAGE. 1-YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have any available units?
921 Ray Andra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Ray Andra Drive have?
Some of 921 Ray Andra Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Ray Andra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ray Andra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ray Andra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Ray Andra Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Ray Andra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Ray Andra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Ray Andra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary