920 Eagle Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This home is a great place to call home with features like souring ceilings, window seats and ceramic tile fireplace. Master suite is located downstairs with guest rooms and 2nd living space up. Kitchen and bath rooms feature granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Stainless steel appliance package includes a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Large Master bedroom offers deluxe spa type en-suite offering a large garden sunken tub, separate shower, over sized vanity with 2 sinks and an open knee space vanity. Two car garage offers cabinet space and remote access. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.