920 Eagle Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:57 PM

920 Eagle Drive

920 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Eagle Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This home is a great place to call home with features like souring ceilings, window seats and ceramic tile fireplace. Master suite is located downstairs with guest rooms and 2nd living space up. Kitchen and bath rooms feature granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Stainless steel appliance package includes a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Large Master bedroom offers deluxe spa type en-suite offering a large garden sunken tub, separate shower, over sized vanity with 2 sinks and an open knee space vanity. Two car garage offers cabinet space and remote access. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Eagle Drive have any available units?
920 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 920 Eagle Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

