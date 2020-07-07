All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:16 AM

914 Teakwood Lane

914 Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

914 Teakwood Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 2 car garage. New vinyl plank flooring! Has a small yard. Close to schools and shopping.TAR app accepted OR APPLY ONLINE. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT 18 & OVER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
914 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 914 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
914 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 914 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 914 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 914 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 914 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Teakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Teakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

