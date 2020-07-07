2bed 2Bath available for rent. High Vaulted Ceilings, Washer and Dryer included, New Stainless Steel Appliances Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. 2 Car Garage. Available Dec 1st, 2019- $1,325 per month. $60 Application Fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 Wentwood Drive have any available units?
908 Wentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Wentwood Drive have?
Some of 908 Wentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Wentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Wentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.