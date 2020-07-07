All apartments in DeSoto
908 Wentwood Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:57 AM

908 Wentwood Drive

908 Wentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Wentwood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2bed 2Bath available for rent. High Vaulted Ceilings, Washer and Dryer included, New Stainless Steel Appliances Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. 2 Car Garage. Available Dec 1st, 2019- $1,325 per month.
$60 Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Wentwood Drive have any available units?
908 Wentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Wentwood Drive have?
Some of 908 Wentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Wentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Wentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Wentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Wentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 908 Wentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Wentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Wentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Wentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Wentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Wentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Wentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Wentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Wentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Wentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

