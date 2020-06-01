908 Cedar Ridge Drive

Large custom duplex with rock exterior * completely redone with new wood look ceramic tile & new carpet * kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room * new tile & glass back splash * new paint - new faucets-new faucets l2 inch blinds * garage door opener * washer & dryer & refrigerator included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
