908 Cedar Ridge Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:43 PM

908 Cedar Ridge Drive

908 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

908 Cedar Ridge Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large custom duplex with rock exterior * completely redone with new wood look ceramic tile & new carpet *
kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room * new tile & glass back splash * new paint - new faucets-new faucets l2 inch blinds * garage door opener *
washer & dryer & refrigerator included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
908 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 908 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

