Nice and roomy home with hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and all bedrooms. Tiles in kitchen, baths and utility room. Walk to Woodridge Elementary. Please leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 864 Woodridge Drive have any available units?
864 Woodridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 Woodridge Drive have?
Some of 864 Woodridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
864 Woodridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.