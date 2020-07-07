All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 Woodridge Cir.

861 Woodridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

861 Woodridge Circle, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... - New paint, new carpet and much more....

(RLNE4547508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have any available units?
861 Woodridge Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 861 Woodridge Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
861 Woodridge Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Woodridge Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. offer parking?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have a pool?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have accessible units?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Woodridge Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Woodridge Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

