All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 847 Windy Meadow Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
847 Windy Meadow Cir
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

847 Windy Meadow Cir

847 Windy Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

847 Windy Meadow Circle, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous DeSoto Home - Property Id: 203619

Terrific-looking 2-story home, with new appliances and flooring; perfect location for family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203619
Property Id 203619

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have any available units?
847 Windy Meadow Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have?
Some of 847 Windy Meadow Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Windy Meadow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
847 Windy Meadow Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Windy Meadow Cir pet-friendly?
No, 847 Windy Meadow Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir offer parking?
No, 847 Windy Meadow Cir does not offer parking.
Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Windy Meadow Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have a pool?
No, 847 Windy Meadow Cir does not have a pool.
Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have accessible units?
No, 847 Windy Meadow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Windy Meadow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Windy Meadow Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary