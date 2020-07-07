All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 Eagle Dr

830 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

830 Eagle Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely home close to the high school! - Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home close to the high school. New roof and AC in 2017.

(RLNE4563292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Eagle Dr have any available units?
830 Eagle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 830 Eagle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
830 Eagle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Eagle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Eagle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 830 Eagle Dr offer parking?
No, 830 Eagle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 830 Eagle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Eagle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Eagle Dr have a pool?
No, 830 Eagle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 830 Eagle Dr have accessible units?
No, 830 Eagle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Eagle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Eagle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Eagle Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 Eagle Dr has units with air conditioning.

