Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:01 AM

825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115

825 East Pleasant Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

825 East Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Desoto unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 18620876

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime o

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have any available units?
825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have?
Some of 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 currently offering any rent specials?
825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 pet-friendly?
No, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 offer parking?
Yes, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 offers parking.
Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have a pool?
Yes, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 has a pool.
Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have accessible units?
No, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115 has units with dishwashers.

