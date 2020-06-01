All apartments in DeSoto
821 S Parks Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:06 AM

821 S Parks Dr

821 South Parks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 South Parks Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home with a gameroom! - Lovely large home for the right price! This homes features two living areas plus a gameroom and two areas. A must see!

(RLNE4944982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 S Parks Dr have any available units?
821 S Parks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 821 S Parks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Parks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Parks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 S Parks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 821 S Parks Dr offer parking?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have a pool?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

