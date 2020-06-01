Rent Calculator
821 S Parks Dr
821 S Parks Dr
821 South Parks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
821 South Parks Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom home with a gameroom! - Lovely large home for the right price! This homes features two living areas plus a gameroom and two areas. A must see!
(RLNE4944982)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 S Parks Dr have any available units?
821 S Parks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
Is 821 S Parks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 S Parks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 S Parks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 S Parks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 821 S Parks Dr offer parking?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have a pool?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 S Parks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 S Parks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
