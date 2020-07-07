All apartments in DeSoto
820 Twin Creek Drive

Location

820 Twin Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Located in the SW Dallas suburb this 4BR 2BA home sits in a mature neighborhood greeting you with very mature trees and great curb appeal with solar window screens. Walking distance from DeSoto High School & minutes away from the future Shops @Wintergreen. You enter into a very open home with a grand entry, office, formal dining room, open living room & kitchen. 1st floor large Master Bathroom & bathroom with a garden tub & access to the patio. Entertain in the large backyard, perfect for grilling, kids & pets. Head upstairs where you are welcomed with a very large media room for more space to entertain & 3 additional bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Twin Creek Drive have any available units?
820 Twin Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Twin Creek Drive have?
Some of 820 Twin Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Twin Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Twin Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Twin Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Twin Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 820 Twin Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Twin Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 820 Twin Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Twin Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Twin Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Twin Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Twin Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Twin Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Twin Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Twin Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

