820 Twin Creek Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Located in the SW Dallas suburb this 4BR 2BA home sits in a mature neighborhood greeting you with very mature trees and great curb appeal with solar window screens. Walking distance from DeSoto High School & minutes away from the future Shops @Wintergreen. You enter into a very open home with a grand entry, office, formal dining room, open living room & kitchen. 1st floor large Master Bathroom & bathroom with a garden tub & access to the patio. Entertain in the large backyard, perfect for grilling, kids & pets. Head upstairs where you are welcomed with a very large media room for more space to entertain & 3 additional bedrooms.