Home
DeSoto, TX
817 Andalusia Trail
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:23 AM
817 Andalusia Trail
817 Andalusia Trail
No Longer Available
Location
817 Andalusia Trail, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great home in a great area! - Nice home in a lovely area, this home offers over 1700 sqft of living space. 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Call to see today!
(RLNE4995548)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have any available units?
817 Andalusia Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
Is 817 Andalusia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
817 Andalusia Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Andalusia Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Andalusia Trail is pet friendly.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail offer parking?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not offer parking.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have a pool?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not have a pool.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have accessible units?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Andalusia Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Andalusia Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
