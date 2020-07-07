All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 816 Claire View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
816 Claire View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

816 Claire View Drive

816 Claire View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 Claire View Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Claire View Drive have any available units?
816 Claire View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 816 Claire View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 Claire View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Claire View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Claire View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 816 Claire View Drive offer parking?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 816 Claire View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Claire View Drive have a pool?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 816 Claire View Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Claire View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Claire View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Claire View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary