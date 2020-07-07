All apartments in DeSoto
DeSoto, TX
814 Desoto Drive
814 Desoto Drive

814 Desoto Dr · No Longer Available
DeSoto
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

814 Desoto Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Desoto Drive have any available units?
814 Desoto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 814 Desoto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Desoto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Desoto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Desoto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 814 Desoto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 Desoto Drive offers parking.
Does 814 Desoto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Desoto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Desoto Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Desoto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Desoto Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Desoto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Desoto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Desoto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Desoto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Desoto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

