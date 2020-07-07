Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 809 Windy Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
809 Windy Meadows
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 Windy Meadows
809 Windy Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
809 Windy Meadow Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home for a great price! - Great home for the money with very nice curb appeal. Large open kitchen with plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom. Call to view today!
(RLNE5541744)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Windy Meadows have any available units?
809 Windy Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
Is 809 Windy Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
809 Windy Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Windy Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Windy Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 809 Windy Meadows offer parking?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have a pool?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have accessible units?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Similar Pages
DeSoto 1 Bedrooms
DeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with Pool
DeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary