All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 809 Windy Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
809 Windy Meadows
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

809 Windy Meadows

809 Windy Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Windy Meadow Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home for a great price! - Great home for the money with very nice curb appeal. Large open kitchen with plenty of natural light. Large master bedroom. Call to view today!

(RLNE5541744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Windy Meadows have any available units?
809 Windy Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 809 Windy Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
809 Windy Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Windy Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Windy Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 809 Windy Meadows offer parking?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not offer parking.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have a pool?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have accessible units?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Windy Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Windy Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary