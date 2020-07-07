All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:33 PM

789 Eldorado Drive

789 Eldorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

789 Eldorado Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming ONE story Family home is move in ready on Corner Lot! with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full bath and big living area and open kitchen, with 2 car garage with extra parking at back. Great Tile Work and in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen, and Bathrooms. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Beautiful House. Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Eldorado Drive have any available units?
789 Eldorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Eldorado Drive have?
Some of 789 Eldorado Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Eldorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
789 Eldorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Eldorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 789 Eldorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 789 Eldorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 789 Eldorado Drive offers parking.
Does 789 Eldorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Eldorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Eldorado Drive have a pool?
No, 789 Eldorado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 789 Eldorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 789 Eldorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Eldorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Eldorado Drive has units with dishwashers.

