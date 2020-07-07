789 Eldorado Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Charming ONE story Family home is move in ready on Corner Lot! with 3 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full bath and big living area and open kitchen, with 2 car garage with extra parking at back. Great Tile Work and in Living, Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen, and Bathrooms. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Beautiful House. Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Spacious open floor plan!. Great Back yard. MUST SEE