Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
743 Kings Ln
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
743 Kings Ln
743 Kings Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
743 Kings Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING LOCATED IN DESOTO. INCLUDES ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS.
* LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 743 Kings Ln have any available units?
743 Kings Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
What amenities does 743 Kings Ln have?
Some of 743 Kings Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 743 Kings Ln currently offering any rent specials?
743 Kings Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Kings Ln pet-friendly?
No, 743 Kings Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeSoto
.
Does 743 Kings Ln offer parking?
Yes, 743 Kings Ln offers parking.
Does 743 Kings Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Kings Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Kings Ln have a pool?
No, 743 Kings Ln does not have a pool.
Does 743 Kings Ln have accessible units?
No, 743 Kings Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Kings Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Kings Ln has units with dishwashers.
