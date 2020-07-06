All apartments in DeSoto
736 Priscilla Ln
736 Priscilla Ln

736 Priscilla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

736 Priscilla Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,224 sf home is located in Desoto, TX. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Priscilla Ln have any available units?
736 Priscilla Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Priscilla Ln have?
Some of 736 Priscilla Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Priscilla Ln currently offering any rent specials?
736 Priscilla Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Priscilla Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Priscilla Ln is pet friendly.
Does 736 Priscilla Ln offer parking?
Yes, 736 Priscilla Ln offers parking.
Does 736 Priscilla Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Priscilla Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Priscilla Ln have a pool?
No, 736 Priscilla Ln does not have a pool.
Does 736 Priscilla Ln have accessible units?
No, 736 Priscilla Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Priscilla Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Priscilla Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

