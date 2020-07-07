All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

729 CRESENT Drive

729 Cresent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Cresent Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Desoto. Fireplace, wooden deck in fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Available Now! $50.00 application fee, Apply online or TAR application accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 CRESENT Drive have any available units?
729 CRESENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 CRESENT Drive have?
Some of 729 CRESENT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 CRESENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 CRESENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 CRESENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 CRESENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 729 CRESENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 729 CRESENT Drive offers parking.
Does 729 CRESENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 CRESENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 CRESENT Drive have a pool?
No, 729 CRESENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 CRESENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 CRESENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 CRESENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 CRESENT Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

