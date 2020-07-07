All apartments in DeSoto
724 Ashbrook Drive

724 Ashbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

724 Ashbrook Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 3BR-2BA-2GA in DeSoto. Great floor plan! Spacious living room. Galley kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Wood vinyl flooring in the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Ashbrook Drive have any available units?
724 Ashbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Ashbrook Drive have?
Some of 724 Ashbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Ashbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 Ashbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Ashbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 Ashbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 724 Ashbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 724 Ashbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 724 Ashbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Ashbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Ashbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 724 Ashbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 724 Ashbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 Ashbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Ashbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Ashbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

