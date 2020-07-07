Rent Calculator
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
720 Priscilla Lane
720 Priscilla Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
720 Priscilla Lane, DeSoto, TX 75115
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Desoto is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 Priscilla Lane have any available units?
720 Priscilla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
What amenities does 720 Priscilla Lane have?
Some of 720 Priscilla Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 720 Priscilla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
720 Priscilla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Priscilla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 720 Priscilla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeSoto
.
Does 720 Priscilla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 720 Priscilla Lane offers parking.
Does 720 Priscilla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Priscilla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Priscilla Lane have a pool?
No, 720 Priscilla Lane does not have a pool.
Does 720 Priscilla Lane have accessible units?
No, 720 Priscilla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Priscilla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Priscilla Lane has units with dishwashers.
