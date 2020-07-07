Lovely 3 bedroom home in Desoto ISD - Very nice home in desirable neighborhood!! Features include split master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub, large living area and two dining areas. Home is occupied until 2-29-20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Claire View Dr have any available units?
717 Claire View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 717 Claire View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
717 Claire View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Claire View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Claire View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 717 Claire View Dr offer parking?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 717 Claire View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Claire View Dr have a pool?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 717 Claire View Dr have accessible units?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Claire View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Claire View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Claire View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
