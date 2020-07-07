716 Nora Lane

Amenities

Terrific remodeled home featuring ceramic tile flooring in entertaining areas. Open floor plan. The living room area centers around a brick wall fireplace. Both glass dining room doors offer access to outdoors and provides rooms bring natural light indoors. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package included a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a a refrigerator. Master en-suite features a stand shower and private vanity. 2 car garage offers remote access.