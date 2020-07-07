All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 716 Nora Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
716 Nora Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Nora Lane

716 Nora · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 Nora, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific remodeled home featuring ceramic tile flooring in entertaining areas. Open floor plan. The living room area centers around a brick wall fireplace. Both glass dining room doors offer access to outdoors and provides rooms bring natural light indoors. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package included a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a a refrigerator. Master en-suite features a stand shower and private vanity. 2 car garage offers remote access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Nora Lane have any available units?
716 Nora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Nora Lane have?
Some of 716 Nora Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Nora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
716 Nora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Nora Lane pet-friendly?
No, 716 Nora Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 716 Nora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 716 Nora Lane offers parking.
Does 716 Nora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Nora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Nora Lane have a pool?
No, 716 Nora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 716 Nora Lane have accessible units?
No, 716 Nora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Nora Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Nora Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary