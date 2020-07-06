All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 708 Red Bud Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
708 Red Bud Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:25 AM

708 Red Bud Dr

708 Red Bud Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

708 Red Bud Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
708 Red Bud Dr Available 04/30/19 Duplex in Desoto - Great place to call home in DeSoto! Patio and small fenced yard area. Call to view today!

(RLNE4797276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Red Bud Dr have any available units?
708 Red Bud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 708 Red Bud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Red Bud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Red Bud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Red Bud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr offer parking?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not offer parking.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr have a pool?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Red Bud Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Red Bud Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary