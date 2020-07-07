708 Dartbrook Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace and beautiful built-in shelves! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.