DeSoto, TX
708 Dartbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Dartbrook Drive

708 Dartbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Dartbrook Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace and beautiful built-in shelves! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Dartbrook Drive have any available units?
708 Dartbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Dartbrook Drive have?
Some of 708 Dartbrook Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Dartbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Dartbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Dartbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Dartbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Dartbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Dartbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Dartbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Dartbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Dartbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Dartbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Dartbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Dartbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Dartbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Dartbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

