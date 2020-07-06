Well maintained 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Great neighborhood, spacious kitchen and living room. Applications must be submitted online and non-refundable. School and other information to be verified by the agent or applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have any available units?
705 Pine Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 705 Pine Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Pine Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.