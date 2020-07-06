All apartments in DeSoto
705 Pine Hollow Drive

Location

705 Pine Hollow Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Well maintained 4 bedroom and 2 baths. Great neighborhood, spacious kitchen and living room. Applications must be submitted online and non-refundable. School and other information to be verified by the agent or applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have any available units?
705 Pine Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 705 Pine Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Pine Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Pine Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Pine Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Pine Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Pine Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

