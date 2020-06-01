648 Candelila Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This is a great single story 3 bedroom plus office that offers an open floorplan and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen with abundance of counter space and upgraded cabinets. Master suite offers separate tub and shower.

Fireplace, 2 inch faux wood blinds, neutral throughout.

Owner prefers no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS MID/LATE SEPTEMBER AFTER MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1600 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.