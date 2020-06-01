All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

648 Candelila Drive

648 Candelila Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Candelila Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This is a great single story 3 bedroom plus office that offers an open floorplan and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen with abundance of counter space and upgraded cabinets. Master suite offers separate tub and shower.
Fireplace, 2 inch faux wood blinds, neutral throughout.
Owner prefers no pets but may consider on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS MID/LATE SEPTEMBER AFTER MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1600 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Candelila Drive have any available units?
648 Candelila Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 648 Candelila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Candelila Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Candelila Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 Candelila Drive is pet friendly.
Does 648 Candelila Drive offer parking?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not offer parking.
Does 648 Candelila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Candelila Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Candelila Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Candelila Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Candelila Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Candelila Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

