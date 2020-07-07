All apartments in DeSoto
636 Canyon Pl
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:58 AM

636 Canyon Pl

636 Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

636 Canyon Place, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
636 Canyon Pl Available 07/31/19 2000 sqft home in DeSoto! - Wonderful home with almost 2000 sqft in the lovely Desoto Ranch Subdivision. Call to view today!

(RLNE4995664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Canyon Pl have any available units?
636 Canyon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 636 Canyon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
636 Canyon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Canyon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Canyon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 636 Canyon Pl offer parking?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 636 Canyon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Canyon Pl have a pool?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 636 Canyon Pl have accessible units?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Canyon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Canyon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Canyon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

