Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
614 N Young Blvd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:38 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
614 N Young Blvd
614 Young Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
614 Young Boulevard, DeSoto, TX 75115
Northwest Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Desoto Home! - Lovely and spacious home with 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. *Long term tenant, will need work once vacant.*
(RLNE5188167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 614 N Young Blvd have any available units?
614 N Young Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
Is 614 N Young Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
614 N Young Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 N Young Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 N Young Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 614 N Young Blvd offer parking?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 614 N Young Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 N Young Blvd have a pool?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 614 N Young Blvd have accessible units?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 614 N Young Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 N Young Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 N Young Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
