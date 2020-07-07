All apartments in DeSoto
610 Tara Drive

Location

610 Tara Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features 2-living areas, one with a fireplace with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! Covered patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=Q4HctRdLth&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Tara Drive have any available units?
610 Tara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Tara Drive have?
Some of 610 Tara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Tara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Tara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Tara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Tara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 610 Tara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Tara Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Tara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Tara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Tara Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Tara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Tara Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Tara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Tara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Tara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

