DeSoto, TX
608 Skyflower Court
608 Skyflower Court

608 Skyflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Skyflower Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - This home is beautiful. Split bedroom arrangement with the Master conveniently located next to the the laundry room. 2 Large living areas and a study or dining area, nice island kitchen.

(RLNE5517657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Skyflower Court have any available units?
608 Skyflower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 608 Skyflower Court currently offering any rent specials?
608 Skyflower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Skyflower Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Skyflower Court is pet friendly.
Does 608 Skyflower Court offer parking?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not offer parking.
Does 608 Skyflower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Skyflower Court have a pool?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not have a pool.
Does 608 Skyflower Court have accessible units?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Skyflower Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Skyflower Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Skyflower Court does not have units with air conditioning.

