Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

608 Duke Drive

608 Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Duke Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Duke Drive have any available units?
608 Duke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Duke Drive have?
Some of 608 Duke Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Duke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Duke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Duke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Duke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 608 Duke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Duke Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Duke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Duke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Duke Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Duke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Duke Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Duke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Duke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Duke Drive has units with dishwashers.

