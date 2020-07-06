Gorgeous open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large family room that is open to kitchen and breakfast bar area. Master suite has large bath room with separate shower. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have any available units?
533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
