DeSoto, TX
524 Spicewood Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM

524 Spicewood Drive

524 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

524 Spicewood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
524 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Spicewood Drive have?
Some of 524 Spicewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 524 Spicewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 524 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 524 Spicewood Drive offers parking.
Does 524 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 524 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 524 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Spicewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

