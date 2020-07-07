All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard

524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have any available units?
524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have?
Some of 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard offers parking.
Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Jeff Grimes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary