521 Shockley Avenue

Updated home on a large heavily treed lot. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a separate game room. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz counter tops installed 2020. Cedar fence installed 2020. Easy to show vacant property. Please see virtual tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
