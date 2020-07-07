All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 521 Shockley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
521 Shockley Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:39 AM

521 Shockley Avenue

521 Shockley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 Shockley Avenue, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Updated home on a large heavily treed lot. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a separate game room. Kitchen and bathrooms have quartz counter tops installed 2020. Cedar fence installed 2020. Easy to show vacant property. Please see virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Shockley Avenue have any available units?
521 Shockley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Shockley Avenue have?
Some of 521 Shockley Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Shockley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 Shockley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Shockley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 Shockley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 521 Shockley Avenue offer parking?
No, 521 Shockley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 521 Shockley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Shockley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Shockley Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 Shockley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 Shockley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 Shockley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Shockley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Shockley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary