All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 501 Sharp Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
501 Sharp Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM

501 Sharp Drive

501 Sharp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 Sharp Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
online portal
This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

[IMPORTANT]: Scheduling a self-tour for an in-person showing may not currently allow for safe social distancing or comply with public health orders.

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Spacious ranch style home on great corner lot. Completely repainted 2-tone interior. Galley kitchen with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, electric stove top, double ovens and breakfast dining. Large back yard with sizeable shed. Walking distance to Zieger Park.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 04/06/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $1,295.00;
- Security Deposit: $1,295.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12 months;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes a refrigerator, electric cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not qualify for section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the “Vacancies” menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now” button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams — Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Sharp Drive have any available units?
501 Sharp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Sharp Drive have?
Some of 501 Sharp Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Sharp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Sharp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Sharp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Sharp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Sharp Drive offer parking?
No, 501 Sharp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 501 Sharp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Sharp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Sharp Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Sharp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Sharp Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Sharp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Sharp Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Sharp Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary