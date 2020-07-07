All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:25 PM

450 Finch Drive

450 Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

450 Finch Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom duplex with window treatments & appliances including refrigerator & microwave* newish carpet - tile floors & paint
Has fireplace & patio & fenced yard
2 car garage with garage door opener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Finch Drive have any available units?
450 Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Finch Drive have?
Some of 450 Finch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
450 Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Finch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 450 Finch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 450 Finch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 450 Finch Drive offers parking.
Does 450 Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 450 Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 450 Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 450 Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Finch Drive has units with dishwashers.

