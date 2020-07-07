450 Finch Drive

Great 2 bedroom duplex with window treatments & appliances including refrigerator & microwave* newish carpet - tile floors & paint Has fireplace & patio & fenced yard 2 car garage with garage door opener
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
