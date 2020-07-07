All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

447 Warbler Drive

447 Warbler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

447 Warbler Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really cute 2-2-2 duplex with newish carpet & wood look vinyl floors * fresh paint * some 2 inch blinds * garage
door opener *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Warbler Drive have any available units?
447 Warbler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 Warbler Drive have?
Some of 447 Warbler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Warbler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
447 Warbler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Warbler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 447 Warbler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 447 Warbler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 447 Warbler Drive offers parking.
Does 447 Warbler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Warbler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Warbler Drive have a pool?
No, 447 Warbler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 447 Warbler Drive have accessible units?
No, 447 Warbler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Warbler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Warbler Drive has units with dishwashers.

