Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 Finch Drive

440 Finch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 Finch Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Finch Drive have any available units?
440 Finch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 440 Finch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Finch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Finch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Finch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 440 Finch Drive offer parking?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 440 Finch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Finch Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Finch Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Finch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Finch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Finch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

