All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 417 Shasta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
417 Shasta Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 Shasta Street

417 Shasta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 Shasta Street, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely well maintained home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Open bright floor plan with split bedroom arrangement with a bonus-game room upstairs. Two dining and living areas, rear entry garage and nice size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Shasta Street have any available units?
417 Shasta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Shasta Street have?
Some of 417 Shasta Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Shasta Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Shasta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Shasta Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 Shasta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 417 Shasta Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 Shasta Street offers parking.
Does 417 Shasta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Shasta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Shasta Street have a pool?
No, 417 Shasta Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Shasta Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Shasta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Shasta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Shasta Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115

Similar Pages

DeSoto 1 BedroomsDeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with PoolDeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TX
The Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary