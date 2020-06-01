All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

416 Ripplewood Drive

416 Ripplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Ripplewood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath home with large private fenced yard. This one won't last! New paint throughout, updated bathrooms, new flooring, sinks, and stove. Please schedule a showing to come see this very charming house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Ripplewood Drive have any available units?
416 Ripplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Ripplewood Drive have?
Some of 416 Ripplewood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Ripplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Ripplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Ripplewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Ripplewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 416 Ripplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Ripplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Ripplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Ripplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Ripplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Ripplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Ripplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Ripplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Ripplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Ripplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

