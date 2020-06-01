416 Ripplewood Drive

Completely updated 3 bed 2 bath home with large private fenced yard. This one won't last! New paint throughout, updated bathrooms, new flooring, sinks, and stove. Please schedule a showing to come see this very charming house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
