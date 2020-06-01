Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 401 Buffalo Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeSoto, TX
/
401 Buffalo Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
401 Buffalo Creek Dr
401 Buffalo Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeSoto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
401 Buffalo Creek Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Briarwood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing home! Recently renovated. Great location. Corner lot. Spacious back yard. Large 5 bed 3.5 bath.
Call (469) 518-0500 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have any available units?
401 Buffalo Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeSoto, TX
.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
DeSoto Rent Report
.
What amenities does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have?
Some of 401 Buffalo Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 Buffalo Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
401 Buffalo Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Buffalo Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Buffalo Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Buffalo Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
The Colonies
2525 Bolton Boone Dr
DeSoto, TX 75115
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road
DeSoto, TX 75115
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street
DeSoto, TX 75115
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St
DeSoto, TX 75115
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk
DeSoto, TX 75115
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd
DeSoto, TX 75115
Similar Pages
DeSoto 1 Bedrooms
DeSoto 2 Bedrooms
DeSoto Apartments with Pool
DeSoto Dog Friendly Apartments
DeSoto Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary