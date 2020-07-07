All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 Brookwood Drive

324 Brookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

324 Brookwood Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
324 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 324 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Brookwood Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Brookwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Brookwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

