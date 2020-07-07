All apartments in DeSoto
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:38 AM

317 Alpine Dr

317 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Alpine Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Creek Tree Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super home in DeSoto! - Super 3-2-2 home in a nice neighborhood. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Two eating areas. New interior painting, new flooring, and repairs in works. Call to see today!

(RLNE4785062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Alpine Dr have any available units?
317 Alpine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
Is 317 Alpine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
317 Alpine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Alpine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Alpine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 317 Alpine Dr offer parking?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 317 Alpine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Alpine Dr have a pool?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 317 Alpine Dr have accessible units?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Alpine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Alpine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Alpine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

