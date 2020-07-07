Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with gorgeous floor-plan, hardwood flooring through out, Open concept kitchen, large living room with wood burning fireplace. Fenced in back yard that has automatic gate and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 12 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Parakeet Drive have any available units?
316 Parakeet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Parakeet Drive have?
Some of 316 Parakeet Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Parakeet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Parakeet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.