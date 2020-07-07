All apartments in DeSoto
Find more places like 316 Parakeet Drive.
316 Parakeet Drive
316 Parakeet Drive

316 Parakeet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Parakeet Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with gorgeous floor-plan, hardwood flooring through out, Open concept kitchen, large living room with wood burning fireplace. Fenced in back yard that has automatic gate and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 12 spaces/unit.

