Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

310 Davis Drive

310 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Davis Drive, DeSoto, TX 75115
Northwest Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully updated property ready for a new tenant to make it home! New floors, fixtures, paint, appliances, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Davis Drive have any available units?
310 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeSoto, TX.
How much is rent in DeSoto, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly DeSoto Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Davis Drive have?
Some of 310 Davis Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 310 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto.
Does 310 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 310 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 310 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 310 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

